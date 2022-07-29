Pinnacle Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $71.00Mil. The top holdings were TLT(7.81%), JPST(6.16%), and BOND(5.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pinnacle Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 48,364 shares in NAS:TLT, giving the stock a 7.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.54 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $117.75 per share and a market cap of $23.82Bil. The stock has returned -19.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Pinnacle Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 65,444 shares. The trade had a 3.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 07/29/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.14 per share and a market cap of $20.37Bil. The stock has returned -0.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 7,614 shares in NYSE:AMT, giving the stock a 2.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $250.93 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $268.9 per share and a market cap of $125.18Bil. The stock has returned -3.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-book ratio of 22.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.39 and a price-sales ratio of 12.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 26,631-share investment in NYSE:MPC. Previously, the stock had a 2.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.37 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Marathon Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $89.59 per share and a market cap of $48.47Bil. The stock has returned 66.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 53,778-share investment in NYSE:SLB. Previously, the stock had a 2.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.7 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Schlumberger Ltd traded for a price of $35.71 per share and a market cap of $50.49Bil. The stock has returned 23.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-book ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

