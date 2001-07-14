Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") — passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions — will bring the all-electric Fisker Ocean to Pebble Beach Automotive Week at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance from August 18-21, 2022.

"We are excited to be at Pebble Beach Concours to showcase one of the world’s most sustainable and innovative electric vehicles,” said CEO Henrik Fisker. “It’s the first time we’re in northern California, and this setting offers our local stakeholders an opportunity to see, touch, and feel the Fisker Ocean.”

Pebble Beach Concours is the world’s premier celebration of the automobile. The Fisker Ocean will be at Concours Village, the ideal location to exhibit the latest technology and features of the five-passenger, emissions-free SUV, starting at $37,4991 for the Sport trim. The media and public are welcome to visit the Fisker show stand at Forest Lake Road and Stevenson Drive to see the production-intent version of the Fisker Ocean, previously exhibited at various locations in the U.S. and Europe.

The Fisker Ocean is on track to start production in November 2022 at a carbon-neutral factory in Austria. The first 5,000 vehicles will be a limited launch edition Fisker Ocean One.

The uncompromised luxury of the Fisker Ocean One builds on the premium trim Extreme, adding signature features such as 22” F3 SlipStream aluminum wheels with recycled carbon fiber inserts, a commemorative digital signature inside, and model-specific exterior badging. Closer to production, each reservation holder will finalize the details of their specific Fisker Ocean One. Reservation holders may finance their Fisker Ocean via Fisker Finance℠, announced earlier this month.

About Fisker Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

1Pricing shown is for the Continental US and excludes delivery, finance, and government charges. Maintenance is not included. Pricing is subject to change and will be calculated when you place your order and will further depend upon specifications and options chosen by you as you configure your actual vehicle closer to production. Various state and federal incentives and benefits which may be available to you are not included.

