Amsterdam, 29 July 2022 - VEON Ltd. ( VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and services, today announces that Alex Bolis, until now VEON Group’s Head of Corporate Strategy, Communications and Investor Relations, has been appointed special advisor to the Group CEO and CFO. In his new role, Alex will focus on special projects concerning both the Group and specific countries.

VEON’s investor relations function will now report to the Group CFO Serkan Okandan, and communications will report to the Group Chief People Officer Michael Schulz.

“I want to thank Alex for his contribution to VEON’s strategic transformation and his achievements during his tenure in the investor relations function,” said Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. “We look forward to Alex’s continued support to VEON in his new position.”

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com