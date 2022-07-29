LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2022 / Poolbeg Pharma ( AIM:POLB, Financial)(OTCQB:POLBF) ('Poolbeg' or the 'Company'), a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a unique capital light clinical model, has appointed Singer Capital Markets as Joint Broker with immediate effect. finnCap Ltd will continue to act as Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker alongside J&E Davy as additional Joint Broker.

Poolbeg Pharma Plc Jeremy Skillington, CEO Ian O'Connell, CFO +44 (0) 207 183 1499 finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) Geoff Nash, James Thompson, Charlie Beeson Richard Chambers, Sunila de Silva (ECM), Nigel Birks +44 (0) 207 220 0500 J&E Davy (Joint Broker) Anthony Farrell, Niall Gilchrist +353 (0) 1 679 6363 Singer Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Phil Davies, Sam Butcher +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Instinctif Partners Melanie Toyne Sewell, Rozi Morris, Tim Field +44 (0) 20 7457 2020 [email protected]

Poolbeg Pharma is a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company, with a capital light clinical model which aims to develop multiple products faster and more cost effectively than the conventional biotech model. The Company, headquartered in London, is led by a team with a track record of creation and delivery of shareholder value and aspires to become a "one-stop shop" for Big Pharma seeking mid-stage products to license or acquire.

The Company is targeting the growing infectious disease market. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, infectious disease has become one of the fastest growing pharma markets and is expected to exceed $250bn by 2025.

With its initial assets from Open Orphan plc, an industry leading infectious disease and human challenge trials business, Poolbeg has access to knowledge, experience, and clinical data from over 20 years of human challenge trials. The Company is using these insights to acquire new assets as well as reposition clinical stage products, reducing spend and risk. Amongst its portfolio of exciting assets, Poolbeg has a small molecule immunomodulator for severe influenza (POLB 001) which has commenced its LPS human challenge trial with results expected by year end 2022; a first-in-class, intranasally administered RNA-based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections (POLB 002); and a vaccine for Melioidosis (POLB 003). The Company is also developing an oral vaccine delivery platform and is progressing two artificial intelligence (AI) drug discovery programmes to accelerate the power of its human challenge model data and biobank, with results from the first programme expected in Q4 2022.

