BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA ( SOPH), a leader in data-driven medicine, announced today Chief Financial Officer, Ross Muken, will attend and be a panelist at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA, United States.



Ross will join other industry leaders for the panel “Leveraging Omics-Based Data and Analytics to Advance Precision Health to the Next Level,” starting at 9:30 a.m. EST.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on the investor relations section of the SOPHiA GENETICS website at https://ir.sophiagenetics.com.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS ( SOPH) is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by more than 790 hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Pottage

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Don Granese

Public Relations

[email protected]