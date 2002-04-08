CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) announced further expansion into the Charlotte market with the opening of its newest community, Colonial Crossing.



Located off US-77, Colonial Crossing provides easy access to grocery stores, shopping, fantastic dining opportunities and an array of area amenities. Less than five miles down the road, residents will enjoy the many outdoor activities that Lake Norman has to offer. Within the community residents have a selection of neighborhood amenities including grilling pavilions, a landscaped field and a nature trail.

“With the opening of Colonial Crossing, we are excited to expand our presence further north in the Charlotte market,” said Jef Yarbrough, division president. “The new homes available at Colonial Crossing provide homebuyers in the Lake Norman area with an incredible selection of affordable, move-in ready opportunities that offer the space, upgrades and amenities they are searching for.”

At Colonial Crossing, LGI Homes is offering an assortment of brand-new, one and two-story single-family homes. These five spacious floor plans range in size from 1,601 square feet to 2,805 square feet. With up to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, these new homes showcase layouts and design features that today’s modern homebuyer is searching for. Open floor plans, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, large family rooms, formal dining rooms, flex rooms and lush front yard landscaping are just a sampling of the desirable design elements found at Colonial Crossing. In addition, each and every home is equipped with the CompleteHome Plus™ package. This package showcases an incredible assortment of included upgrades such as a chef-ready kitchens with energy-efficient stainless steel kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, 42” upper cabinets with hardware and crown molding, luxury vinyl plank flooring, an undermount kitchen sink and so much more.

With brand-new homes, an unbelievable location and family-friendly amenities, Colonial Crossing is the perfect community for homebuyers to purchase an impeccably built home at an affordable price. Pricing for these new homes starts from the low-$300s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (866) 852-2307 ext 1128 to learn more.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad70c63f-ebff-4d2d-abf2-9959ca80d9a0