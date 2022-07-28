Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

BORGWARNER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

3 minutes ago
PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 29, 2022

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 28, 2022, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 1, 2022.

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borgwarner-declares-quarterly-dividend-301595610.html

SOURCE BorgWarner

