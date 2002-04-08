TORONTO, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “EV Technology Group”) (NEO: EVTG, EVTGF, DE: B96A) announces today that its strategic partner MOKE International Limited (“MIL”), with which the Company just signed a definitive agreement to acquire up to 100% of MIL’s share capital, has launched a new direct-to-consumer website www.mokeinternational.com, offering customers the ability to configure, pre-order, test drive and arrange delivery of the Electric MOKE.



MOKE International has officially announced the launch of its consumer web platform. The website completes the MOKE brand’s offering of an end-to-end customer experience, extending from the real world experience offered by the recently opened flagship store Casa MOKE in St Tropez. This online experience gives customers the ability to experience the brand’s highest level of service, from pre-sales, purchase and aftersales. This website offers customers the ability to pre-order an Electric MOKE, with a deposit order of GBP£990 required to secure a spot. The site also offers delivery options including Casa MOKE in Saint-Tropez, the Hendy Group’s dealership location based on the UK’s south coast, or delivery directly to their home in the UK or Europe.

In addition, the configurator feature on the website allows customers to style their own vehicle, from choosing from an extra canopy, and five playful colorways are currently available including; Granite Grey, Sunlight Yellow, Sunset Orange, Scuba Blue and Wave Blue.

MOKE International’s new direct-to-consumer web platform

The MOKE brand was founded in 1964 by Sir Alec Issigonis and is synonymous with care-free living and treasured for its unique styling. The MOKE brand quickly gained its own celebrity status, with many icons of the era being pictured behind the wheel and gained in exclusive Caribbean and French locations, such as Brigitte Bardot, The Beach Boys, and James Bond. During its conception, nearly 50,000 MOKE vehicles have been sold to a global market that includes the USA, Europe, UK, Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand.

Isobel Dando, CEO of MOKE International said “The future is a seamless omni-channel experience for customers. That is why we are so pleased to be able to offer the ease of purchasing an Electric MOKE through our new website, complemented by the ability to feel and touch our product in our flagship store of ‘Casa MOKE’ in Saint-Tropez. We want to offer deep personalisation to the experience - whether that is using our configurator to select your favourite colour, or booking in for a test drive on the French Riviera at your convenience.”

Wouter Witvoet, CEO and founder of EV Technology Group added “It is key that the Electric MOKE offers a customer experience worthy of the iconic MOKE brand. Starting from their first visit to the website to experiencing in store. The brand's fun spirit is contagious, and the MOKE International team have really captured this in our online platform.”

EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the vision to electrify iconic brands – and the mission to redefine the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EV Technology Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EV Technology Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience — acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets, and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

MOKE

MOKE and the MOKE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MOKE International Limited (“MOKE International”) in the European Union and other territories. MOKE International, a company registered in England, is the only manufacturer of genuine MOKE vehicles worldwide. The mark was acquired from Casti S.p.A. and derives from the original 1964 British Motor Corporation registration. MOKE France is the official French licensee. For more information visit: https://mokeinternational.com

Media

Rachael D’Amore

[email protected]

+1519-564-9850

Investor Relations

Dave Gentry

[email protected]

+14074914498

EV Technology Group

Wouter Witvoet

CEO and Chairman of the Board

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: the direct-to-consumer website of MIL, online orders for the Electric MOKE and the definitive agreement between EV Technology Group and the shareholders of MIL. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements, including those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the filing statement of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

THE NEO STOCK EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5614b17-2ef5-4842-b249-56adf2ea7ac4