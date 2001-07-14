Colgate-Palmolive Company has named Stephan Habif Chief Technology Officer, responsible for the Company’s global Research & Development organization, effective September 1, 2022. He will lead the team of scientists and engineers creating the innovative products and packaging that are supporting growth of Colgate's oral care, pet nutrition, skin health and other businesses.

Mr. Habif, previously Senior Vice President, Research & Innovation for L’Oreal, succeeds Patricia Verduin, who has announced her plans to retire at the end of the year after 15 years of distinguished service to Colgate.

Mr. Habif has more than 25 years leading Research and Development teams in the beauty and consumer goods industry. At L’Oreal, he was responsible for new product development for all divisions and categories in the Americas. He previously worked for Unilever, including varied R&D roles in Europe, North America and Latin America supporting Skin Care, Skin Cleansing, Hair Care, Deodorants, Household Care and other categories.

“Our world-class science and formulation capabilities are driving an exciting new-product pipeline for Colgate. Stephan will build on the team’s strong commitment to innovation, efficacy, and sustainability, feeding our growth by advancing our purpose - to reimagine a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet,” said Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Wallace added, “We are grateful for Pat’s many contributions to Colgate. She has helped us make significant progress from the center to strengthen each product category and division. From tightening R&D ties with our commercial groups, to ensuring a coordinated enterprise-wide focus on clinicals and partnerships, to learnings on ingredients and sustainable packaging, Pat’s leadership has made us stronger and even better positioned to deliver even more today and far into the future for our customers and consumers.”

About Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children’s oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

