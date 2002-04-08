BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderous, the recently released graphic novel from Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.’s ( GROM) Curiosity Ink Media, will take center stage at the 2022 Montana Book Festival taking place in Missoula, September 15-18. Thunderous, a graphic novel about a modern Native American teenager’s journey to understand and appreciate her family’s rich heritage, first appeared on bookshelves in late April and represents Curiosity’s first original intellectual property (IP) coming to market since the company joined Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., last summer. Thunderous is one of several titles mounted in collaboration with Dynamite Entertainment, to create and publish printed content rooted in Curiosity’s original IP and other titles produced by Curiosity for outside partners. The selection of Thunderous in the festival was confirmed today by Grom’s CEO, Darren Marks. Investor relations information on Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is available at https://investors.gromsocial.com.



Authored by Montana Poet Laureate, ML Smoker, and Natalie Peeterse, the graphically rich novel was illustrated by Dale Deforest, and follows the unexpected adventures of a Native American teen's journey into a magical world where new friends and foes are discovered. In this unpredictable and sometimes perilous venture, she gains a deep appreciation for her family’s rich heritage as the cultural lore passed on by her beloved grandmother begins to take on new resonance and meaning.

“All of us at Grom and Curiosity Ink Media are so proud to see Thunderous gain the type of literary recognition it richly deserves,” explains Marks. “ML Smoker, Natalie Peeterse and Dale DeForest have opened the world’s eyes to why stories centered around Native American heritage have the unique ability to entertain and enlighten us all. We hope this is just the beginning for Thunderous and are so grateful to the organizers of the Montana Literary community for sharing the spotlight with Thunderous at this year’s festival.”

For over thirty years, Missoula’s annual book festival has paid tribute to the tradition of writing in the West by bringing together authors from across the state, the Rocky Mountain West, and the Pacific Northwest. Sponsored by Arts Missoula, the festival strives to foster interest in literature for people of all ages, to perpetuate a sense of literary community and to provide a vibrant forum for the literary arts that celebrates diversity in Montana and throughout the West. Authors are selected to participate based on their books’ relevancy to festival attendees and whether their anticipated contribution will add to the artistic, intellectual, regional, and cultural diversity of the festival.

