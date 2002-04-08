SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. ( GBT, Financial) ( GBT) today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 8, 2022, after U.S. financial markets close.



Management will host a conference call on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results and to provide a business update. To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or +1 201-493-6780 (international). A live audio webcast can be accessed on GBT’s website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. The archived audio webcast will be available for one month following the event.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. ( GBT, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities, starting with sickle cell disease (SCD). Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of SCD, a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved medicine that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin (HbS) polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a P-selectin inhibitor in Phase 3 development to address pain crises associated with the disease, and GBT021601 (GBT601), the company’s next generation HbS polymerization inhibitor. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next generation of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

Contact:

Steven Immergut (media)

650.410.3258

[email protected]

Courtney Roberts (investors)

650.351.7881

[email protected]



