The Board of Directors of Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) has declared a quarterly dividend of $.26 per share on the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 30, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2022.

The dividend represents a use of cash of approximately $8 million. Future declarations of quarterly dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of Moog’s Board of Directors.

About Moog

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005044/en/

