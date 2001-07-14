KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its model homes at The Traditions at Marbella Ranch, a new-home community in highly desirable Glendale, Arizona. The new neighborhood is situated on West Vista Avenue just north of West Glendale Avenue, and is convenient to Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 101, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix, the area’s major employment centers and Luke Air Force Base. The Traditions at Marbella Ranch is just minutes away from Westgate Entertainment District, a walkable outdoor oasis with amazing specialty shops, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to popular sports arenas, including State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Footprint Center and several Major League Baseball® spring training facilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005105/en/

KB Home announces the debut of its model homes at The Traditions at Marbella Ranch, a new-home community in Glendale, Arizona. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new homes at The Traditions at Marbella Ranch showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,500 square feet. Future community amenities will include picnic areas, shade structures and a children’s playground.

“The Traditions at Marbella Ranch is situated in a prime Northwest Phoenix location convenient to Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 101, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix, the area’s major employment centers, outdoor recreation and several entertainment venues,” said Kevin McAndrews, President of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “We are excited to open new model homes at our community and provide home shoppers with the opportunity to experience a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Traditions at Marbella Ranch sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $390,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005105/en/