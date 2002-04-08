SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. ( OSTK, Financial), a leading furniture and home furnishings retailer, today announced it has been named to the Parity.Org Best Companies for Women to Advance TM List for the third year in a row. The ParityLISTTM recognizes organizations that are creating the culture and conditions in which women can rise through recruiting, promotion, compensation practices, leadership representation, and benefits and policies that collectively help companies achieve gender parity.

“It is a high honor for Overstock to be included in Parity.Org’s Best Companies for Women to Advance List for the third year in a row, one we don’t take lightly,” said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. “This recognition highlights our ongoing efforts to further equal representation and advancement of women at all levels of the organization, including our executive leadership team and board of directors.”

Promoting diversity and supporting career development for all employees is at the core of Overstock’s company culture. The company offers many benefits and programs aimed at supporting women in the workforce, including flexible work schedules, extended parental leave, a formal mentorship program, women focused employee resource groups, as well as an onsite health clinic, fitness center, and daycare. Overstock took the ParityPledge in support of women when it launched in 2017, committing to interview at least one qualified female candidate for every open executive position, vice president and above, to help improve pathways for female leadership opportunities. Overstock also took the ParityPledge in support of people of color. Overstock’s culture naturally aligns with Parity.Org’s goal – as the company’s leadership team is comprised of multiple executives who are female and/or people of color including the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Merchandising Officer, Chief Supply Chain Officer, and other notable vice presidents, directors, and board members.

“The pandemic created a substantial setback for female advancement in the workforce,” said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.Org founder and CEO. “But the companies that made this year’s ParityLIST not only got back on track, they sped past all expectations. The extraordinary performance of this year’s honorees proves that a genuine commitment and focus, coupled with the right tools, measures, and practices, will absolutely move the needle toward fairness.”

While some organizations have begun rolling back benefits like subsidized childcare, backup childcare, backup elder care, and job sharing to pre-COVID levels, many of the companies on this year’s list, including Overstock, have continued offering those essential supports and have even added new benefits including travel policies that allow parents to take their young children and a caregiver with them on business trips, free of charge. Overstock is included among the roughly 20 percent of this year’s honorees that offer this travel benefit, having implemented it in 2018.

About Parity.Org

Parity.Org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender and racial gap in corporate leadership, where the gap is the widest. We take a pragmatic and research-based approach, offering a range of proven best practices and industry-leading tools for not only reaching—but sustaining—parity in leadership. Learn more at Parity.Org and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.



About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. ( OSTK, Financial) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site features millions of products that tens of millions of customers visit each month. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, and Club O are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding Overstock’s gender parity plans. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on May 4, 2022, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

