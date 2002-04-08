LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation ( GTEC), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers the Company’s recent announcement of availability of its latest electric industrial vehicle, the GEL-5000, under its new clean industrial heavy equipment brand, HEVI.



The new GEL-5000 is a 5.0-ton rated load all-electric lithium wheeled front loader that boasts strong power, approximately 40,000 pounds operating weight and increased payload options, making it a clean, green industrial vehicle with a rapid two-hour charge time and nine hours of operation time per charge.

“We are really proud of our GEL-5000, which builds upon our impressive track record of innovation. We are focused on developing the sleek, powerful, industrial electric vehicles customers want, while improving working conditions for operators and significantly reducing the cost of ownership,” Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland Technologies, stated in the news release. “Our GEL-5000 once again raises the bar on what is possible, with extensive new advantages for operators, simple maintenance, zero operating emissions, and an enhanced operator experience. Most importantly, our GEL-5000 does all of this and is good for the environment without sacrificing performance.”

As detailed in the news release, Greenland Technologies’ new GEL-5000 all electric front loader offers a long list of sustainability, performance, comfort, maintenance and safety features that make it ideal for both indoor and outdoor usage. The company notes that the front loader is perfect for on-site applications in industries ranging from agriculture and urban construction to waste management and property management.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation ( GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at www.GetHEVI.com

Forward-Looking Statements

