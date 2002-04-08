Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the July 27th and July 28th Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3cGK3Om

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through August 2nd.

July 27th Agenda:

PresentationTicker(s)


Socialsuite Keynote Presentation: "ESG for Metals & Mining: How to get started
fast"
GTI Energy Ltd. GTRIF | ASX: GTR
Peninsula Energy Ltd. PENMF | ASX: PEN
TRX Gold Corporation American: TRX | TSX: TNX
Bear Creek Mining Corp.OTCQX: BCEKF | TSX-V: BCM
Newcore Gold Ltd.OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU
Minera Alamos, Inc.OTCQX: MAIFF | TSX-V: MAI
West Vault Mining Inc.OTCQX: WVMDF | TSX-V: WVM
ATAC Resources Ltd. ATADF | TSX-V: ATC
Brixton Metals Corp. BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.OTCQX: OCGSF | TSX-V: OCG
Silver Mountain Resources Inc. AGMRF | TSX-V: AGMR


Arizona Metals Corp.		OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC

July 28th Agenda:

PresentationTicker(s)
Jindalee Resources, Ltd.OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JRL
Novo Resources Corp.OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
White Rock Minerals LimitedOTCQX: WRMCF | ASX: WRM
Callinex Mines Inc.OTCQX: CLLXF | TSX-V: CNX
TriStar Gold Inc.OTCQX: TSGZF | TSX-V: TSG
Silver Tiger Metals Inc.OTCQX: SLVTF | TSX-V: SLVR


Chesapeake Gold Corp.		OTCQX: CHPGF | TSX-V: CKG
Viva Gold Corp. VAUCF | TSX-V: VAU
Cypress Development Corp.OTCQX: CYDVF | TSX-V: CYP
Karora Resources Inc.OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR
Headwater Gold Inc. HWAUF| CSE: HWG
Kodiak Copper Corp. KDKCF| TSX-V: KDK
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. PEXZF | TSX-V: PEX


American Rare Earths Ltd.		 ARRNF | ASX: ARR

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODYwODQ0MiM1MDY0MzU5IzIyMzMwNDE=
Virtual-Investor-Conferences.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles