NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the July 27th and July 28th Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through August 2nd.
July 27th Agenda:
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
Socialsuite Keynote Presentation: "ESG for Metals & Mining: How to get started
fast"
|GTI Energy Ltd.
|GTRIF | ASX: GTR
|Peninsula Energy Ltd.
|PENMF | ASX: PEN
|TRX Gold Corporation
|American: TRX | TSX: TNX
|Bear Creek Mining Corp.
|OTCQX: BCEKF | TSX-V: BCM
|Newcore Gold Ltd.
|OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU
|Minera Alamos, Inc.
|OTCQX: MAIFF | TSX-V: MAI
|West Vault Mining Inc.
|OTCQX: WVMDF | TSX-V: WVM
|ATAC Resources Ltd.
|ATADF | TSX-V: ATC
|Brixton Metals Corp.
|BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB
|Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: OCGSF | TSX-V: OCG
|Silver Mountain Resources Inc.
|AGMRF | TSX-V: AGMR
Arizona Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC
July 28th Agenda:
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Jindalee Resources, Ltd.
|OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JRL
|Novo Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
|White Rock Minerals Limited
|OTCQX: WRMCF | ASX: WRM
|Callinex Mines Inc.
|OTCQX: CLLXF | TSX-V: CNX
|TriStar Gold Inc.
|OTCQX: TSGZF | TSX-V: TSG
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|OTCQX: SLVTF | TSX-V: SLVR
Chesapeake Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: CHPGF | TSX-V: CKG
|Viva Gold Corp.
|VAUCF | TSX-V: VAU
|Cypress Development Corp.
|OTCQX: CYDVF | TSX-V: CYP
|Karora Resources Inc.
|OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR
|Headwater Gold Inc.
|HWAUF| CSE: HWG
|Kodiak Copper Corp.
|KDKCF| TSX-V: KDK
|Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
|PEXZF | TSX-V: PEX
American Rare Earths Ltd.
|ARRNF | ASX: ARR
