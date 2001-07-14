Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) (“Altus Power” or the “Company”), the premier independent owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today released its 2021+Sustainability+Report.

“Our team is proud to put our commitment to sustainability into writing and provide the first measurements of our company’s Environmental, Social and Governance attributes in clear view for all of our stakeholders to see,” commented Lars Norell, Altus’ Co-Chief Executive Officer. “While we’ve only been a public company for 7 months, our team was resolute in issuing this initial report and is determined to update and improve these measurements in subsequent reports.”

“Altus Power has always been a source of sustainable solutions for our customers since inception in 2009,” added Gregg Felton, Altus Power’s Co-Chief Executive Officer. “This report demonstrates our commitment to operate our business in a manner that strives to minimize our impact on the environment and upholds equitable relationships with our current and future customers, employees, and communities where we operate.”

The report outlines Altus’ commitment to sustainability in the areas of Environmental, Social, and Governance. Altus has committed to write this and future reports in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, a widely accepted framework providing transparent disclosures for all stakeholders and interested parties. Specific qualitative goals and measures contained in the report include:

Environmental

Aspire to provide affordable, reliable, and clean energy to our customers

Commitment to help our customers reduce their carbon footprint

Commitment to reduce Altus’ carbon intensity related to the construction of solar arrays and operations of our business

Establish data measurement and collection processes across our organization to track, monitor, and potentially reduce our Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions

Social

Aspire to build an inclusive, diverse, and empowering workforce

Create an environment which spurs growth, learning, and career development for Altus employees

Continue to offer a positive contribution in local communities where we do business

Provide for the health and safety of our team

Governance

Commitment to maintain good corporate governance

Commitment to demonstrate ethical business conduct, transparency, honesty, and integrity

Commitment to develop comprehensive risk management framework and effective risk mitigation strategies

Please refer to the ESG section of our website for a link to our report and many additional details.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the nation’s premier clean electrification company serving its commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers. Altus Power develops, owns and operates locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure across 18 states from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

