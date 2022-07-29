Asset Management One Co., Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

TEKKO BUILDING, 11TH FLOOR TOKYO, M0 100-0005

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1033 stocks valued at a total of $21.30Bil. The top holdings were IVV(5.61%), AAPL(4.67%), and MSFT(3.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Asset Management One Co., Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,363,000 shares in BATS:GOVT, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.02 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.225 per share and a market cap of $22.98Bil. The stock has returned -8.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 237,803 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.73.

On 07/29/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $163.51 per share and a market cap of $56.79Bil. The stock has returned -4.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 961,607 shares in ARCA:GLDM, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.22 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust traded for a price of $34.86 per share and a market cap of $5.09Bil. The stock has returned -3.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Asset Management One Co., Ltd. bought 608,951 shares of NAS:USIG for a total holding of 1,959,158. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.87.

On 07/29/2022, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $52.48 per share and a market cap of $7.14Bil. The stock has returned -12.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Asset Management One Co., Ltd. bought 271,661 shares of NAS:MBB for a total holding of 920,934. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.83.

On 07/29/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $100.2 per share and a market cap of $21.95Bil. The stock has returned -6.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.