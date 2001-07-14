Atkore Inc. (“Atkore”, “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR) announced today that it has earned four additional Top Workplaces awards in the categories of Culture Excellence and Manufacturing Industry. The Company initially received the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award earlier this year from Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations.

Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback. While 5,000 organizations were recognized as a Top Workplace, less than 16% received a Culture Excellence Award. Atkore received three awards in this category for its Leadership, Innovation, and Compensation & Benefits.

Additionally, Atkore received the Manufacturing Industry Award, which recognizes organizations that meet or exceed industry benchmarks in Employee Engagement, Leadership & The Basics (Pay, Benefits, Flexibility, Training, and Expectations). While 349 companies were considered, only 12% were awarded the Manufacturing Industry award.

“The continued recognition that Atkore receives is a reflection of our commitment to building a diverse workforce that leverages an inclusive mindset and developing talent to meet evolving business needs,” commented Bill Waltz, Atkore President and CEO. “Since Top Workplaces awards are based entirely on employee feedback, I’m proud that Atkore is creating an environment where employees are engaged, feel valued, and dedicated to serving our customers better than anyone. These are competitive differentiators that are positioning Atkore as an employer of choice.”

“Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and impressive performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

