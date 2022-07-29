Opus Capital Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1 WEST FOURTH STREET CINCINNATI, OH 45202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 109 stocks valued at a total of $491.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(17.06%), SCHF(6.32%), and IJR(6.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Opus Capital Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Opus Capital Group, LLC bought 85,565 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 104,020. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 07/29/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.55 per share and a market cap of $29.62Bil. The stock has returned -6.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Opus Capital Group, LLC bought 46,606 shares of NAS:VONE for a total holding of 105,981. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $186.73.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund traded for a price of $185.75 per share and a market cap of $2.78Bil. The stock has returned -8.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a price-book ratio of 3.71.

The guru established a new position worth 64,842 shares in ARCA:SUB, giving the stock a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.92 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.39 per share and a market cap of $8.93Bil. The stock has returned -1.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Opus Capital Group, LLC bought 82,522 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 345,709. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $61.25 per share and a market cap of $87.89Bil. The stock has returned -15.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

During the quarter, Opus Capital Group, LLC bought 46,034 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 283,039. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.61.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $105.55 per share and a market cap of $46.13Bil. The stock has returned 2.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

