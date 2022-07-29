SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $311.00Mil. The top holdings were VGSH(9.75%), SGOV(3.75%), and AAPL(3.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 116,611 shares in ARCA:SGOV, giving the stock a 3.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.95 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.13 per share and a market cap of $3.50Bil. The stock has returned 0.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 44,301-share investment in NYSE:MAS. Previously, the stock had a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.86 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Masco Corp traded for a price of $55.51 per share and a market cap of $13.07Bil. The stock has returned -3.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Masco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 97,581-share investment in NAS:ARCC. Previously, the stock had a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.73 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Ares Capital Corp traded for a price of $19.455 per share and a market cap of $9.98Bil. The stock has returned 7.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ares Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.14 and a price-sales ratio of 6.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought 25,299 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 515,475. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.9.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $59.02 per share and a market cap of $14.70Bil. The stock has returned -3.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 14,771-share investment in NYSE:PII. Previously, the stock had a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.62 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Polaris Inc traded for a price of $113.56 per share and a market cap of $6.80Bil. The stock has returned -10.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Polaris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-book ratio of 6.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

