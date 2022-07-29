Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

801 Montgomery St., Suite 200 San Francisco, CA 94133

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 229 stocks valued at a total of $1.29Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.39%), MSFT(6.60%), and GOOG(3.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 12,430-share investment in NAS:ASML. Previously, the stock had a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $559.92 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, ASML Holding NV traded for a price of $561.12 per share and a market cap of $222.89Bil. The stock has returned -25.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ASML Holding NV has a price-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-book ratio of 27.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.51 and a price-sales ratio of 11.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC bought 34,382 shares of NYSE:VEEV for a total holding of 60,959. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.46.

On 07/29/2022, Veeva Systems Inc traded for a price of $221.92 per share and a market cap of $34.24Bil. The stock has returned -33.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Veeva Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 87.21, a price-book ratio of 11.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 59.18 and a price-sales ratio of 19.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC bought 26,091 shares of NYSE:IQV for a total holding of 61,442. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $217.38.

On 07/29/2022, IQVIA Holdings Inc traded for a price of $235.675 per share and a market cap of $44.02Bil. The stock has returned -3.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IQVIA Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-book ratio of 8.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.34 and a price-sales ratio of 3.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC bought 28,528 shares of NAS:CRWD for a total holding of 86,827. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.83.

On 07/29/2022, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $183.13 per share and a market cap of $42.26Bil. The stock has returned -30.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 38.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -756.11 and a price-sales ratio of 25.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC bought 9,422 shares of NAS:PANW for a total holding of 43,953. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $533.48.

On 07/29/2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $491.37 per share and a market cap of $49.04Bil. The stock has returned 23.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 144.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 784.97 and a price-sales ratio of 9.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

