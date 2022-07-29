Gruss & Co., LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

777 S. FLAGLER DR., SUITE 801E WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33401

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $14.00Mil. The top holdings were ABCL(26.99%), BXMT(14.00%), and BSM(11.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gruss & Co., LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 12,300-share investment in NYSE:CVX. Previously, the stock had a 8.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $165.26 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $159.1758 per share and a market cap of $295.49Bil. The stock has returned 54.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Gruss & Co., LLC bought 77,778 shares of NAS:ABCL for a total holding of 363,778. The trade had a 5.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.49.

On 07/29/2022, AbCellera Biologics Inc traded for a price of $10.46 per share and a market cap of $2.97Bil. The stock has returned -35.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbCellera Biologics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-book ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.30 and a price-sales ratio of 6.68.

Gruss & Co., LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TBT by 47,500 shares. The trade had a 4.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.34.

On 07/29/2022, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury ProShares 2x Shares traded for a price of $24.66 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned 40.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Gruss & Co., LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 5,000 shares. The trade had a 4.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.73.

On 07/29/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $163.51 per share and a market cap of $56.79Bil. The stock has returned -4.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Gruss & Co., LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PXD by 3,000 shares. The trade had a 3.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $253.61.

On 07/29/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $233.27 per share and a market cap of $56.14Bil. The stock has returned 66.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.