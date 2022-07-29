PARTHENON LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $590.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(12.37%), BRK.B(7.20%), and PAYX(5.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PARTHENON LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PARTHENON LLC bought 730 shares of NAS:BKNG for a total holding of 3,811. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2136.85.

On 07/29/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1905.35 per share and a market cap of $77.60Bil. The stock has returned -13.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 154.55, a price-book ratio of 17.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.33 and a price-sales ratio of 6.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

PARTHENON LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 2,396 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/29/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $276.885 per share and a market cap of $2,063.12Bil. The stock has returned -2.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-book ratio of 12.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.67 and a price-sales ratio of 10.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PARTHENON LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 1,930 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 07/29/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $296.09 per share and a market cap of $649.14Bil. The stock has returned 5.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, PARTHENON LLC bought 4,695 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 70,664. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 07/29/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $103.77 per share and a market cap of $191.07Bil. The stock has returned -41.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 72.34, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, PARTHENON LLC bought 21,000 shares of NAS:SHYF for a total holding of 68,753. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.7.

On 07/29/2022, The Shyft Group Inc traded for a price of $24.29 per share and a market cap of $843.73Mil. The stock has returned -38.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Shyft Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-book ratio of 3.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

