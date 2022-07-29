Ironwood Financial, llc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 117 stocks valued at a total of $311.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.56%), IVV(9.61%), and IVE(4.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ironwood Financial, llc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ironwood Financial, llc reduced their investment in ARCA:IYE by 83,349 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.21.

On 07/29/2022, iShares U.S. Energy ETF traded for a price of $41.56 per share and a market cap of $2.13Bil. The stock has returned 57.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

The guru established a new position worth 59,774 shares in ARCA:DFAS, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.92 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $52.56 per share and a market cap of $4.43Bil. The stock has returned -5.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.79.

During the quarter, Ironwood Financial, llc bought 30,760 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 51,928. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.05.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $90.58 per share and a market cap of $43.12Bil. The stock has returned -9.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a price-book ratio of 3.22.

Ironwood Financial, llc reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 23,070 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.83.

On 07/29/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.99 per share and a market cap of $26.15Bil. The stock has returned -3.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Ironwood Financial, llc bought 4,721 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 10,226. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 07/29/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $311.27 per share and a market cap of $172.97Bil. The stock has returned -14.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a price-book ratio of 5.92.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

