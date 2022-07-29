Russell Investments Group, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2870 stocks valued at a total of $48.99Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.61%), AAPL(2.47%), and GOOG(1.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Russell Investments Group, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:UBER by 3,923,739 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.69.

On 07/29/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $22.58 per share and a market cap of $45.77Bil. The stock has returned -49.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Russell Investments Group, Ltd. bought 1,367,341 shares of NYSE:O for a total holding of 2,713,884. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.71.

On 07/29/2022, Realty Income Corp traded for a price of $73.2 per share and a market cap of $44.24Bil. The stock has returned 12.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 72.10, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 240.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.82 and a price-sales ratio of 14.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Russell Investments Group, Ltd. bought 760,436 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 2,243,143. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 07/29/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $103.77 per share and a market cap of $191.07Bil. The stock has returned -41.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 72.34, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Russell Investments Group, Ltd. bought 2,443,980 shares of NYSE:VICI for a total holding of 3,247,105. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.47.

On 07/29/2022, VICI Properties Inc traded for a price of $33.765 per share and a market cap of $32.55Bil. The stock has returned 11.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.23 and a price-sales ratio of 13.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:CTVA by 1,407,225 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.05.

On 07/29/2022, Corteva Inc traded for a price of $57.685 per share and a market cap of $41.22Bil. The stock has returned 34.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corteva Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

