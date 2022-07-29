Avitas Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 190 stocks valued at a total of $457.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.58%), MSFT(3.39%), and XLK(3.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 60,280 shares in ARCA:VCR, giving the stock a 3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $261.41 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF traded for a price of $265.46 per share and a market cap of $4.71Bil. The stock has returned -17.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a price-book ratio of 5.05.

During the quarter, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought 96,001 shares of ARCA:XLK for a total holding of 119,869. The trade had a 2.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.3.

On 07/29/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $143.19 per share and a market cap of $42.56Bil. The stock has returned -6.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a price-book ratio of 7.45.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 79,015 shares. The trade had a 2.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/29/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $135.2895 per share and a market cap of $1,244.13Bil. The stock has returned -32.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.02, a price-book ratio of 9.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 39,870 shares. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/29/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $276.885 per share and a market cap of $2,063.12Bil. The stock has returned -2.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-book ratio of 12.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.67 and a price-sales ratio of 10.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 74,605 shares in ARCA:VOX, giving the stock a 1.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.07 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Communication Services ETF traded for a price of $96.64 per share and a market cap of $2.68Bil. The stock has returned -33.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

