Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $90.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(15.99%), FVD(11.61%), and FDL(9.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 244,066 shares in ARCA:FDL, giving the stock a 9.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.2 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund traded for a price of $36.31 per share and a market cap of $3.11Bil. The stock has returned 12.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.19.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FVD by 108,234 shares. The trade had a 4.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.4.

On 07/29/2022, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $40.39 per share and a market cap of $12.35Bil. The stock has returned 1.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a price-book ratio of 2.55.

The guru sold out of their 1,561-share investment in ARCA:VTI. Previously, the stock had a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $205.06 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $204.585 per share and a market cap of $266.49Bil. The stock has returned -9.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a price-book ratio of 3.54.

The guru sold out of their 2,080-share investment in NAS:GOOG. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.5 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $114.38 per share and a market cap of $1,492.17Bil. The stock has returned -15.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-book ratio of 5.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.91 and a price-sales ratio of 5.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 1,882-share investment in NYSE:DIS. Previously, the stock had a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.41 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $103.77 per share and a market cap of $191.07Bil. The stock has returned -41.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 72.34, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

