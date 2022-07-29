TI-TRUST, INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 107 stocks valued at a total of $97.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(6.18%), AGG(4.21%), and VEU(3.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TI-TRUST, INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

TI-TRUST, INC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 3,279 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/29/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $276.885 per share and a market cap of $2,063.12Bil. The stock has returned -2.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-book ratio of 12.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.67 and a price-sales ratio of 10.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

TI-TRUST, INC reduced their investment in ARCA:BAB by 33,544 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.78.

On 07/29/2022, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $28.0761 per share and a market cap of $1.85Bil. The stock has returned -14.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 8,314 shares in NYSE:CTVA, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.05 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Corteva Inc traded for a price of $57.685 per share and a market cap of $41.22Bil. The stock has returned 34.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corteva Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, TI-TRUST, INC bought 1,050 shares of NYSE:MCD for a total holding of 3,334. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.29.

On 07/29/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $263.175 per share and a market cap of $194.84Bil. The stock has returned 11.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.67 and a price-sales ratio of 8.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 5,450 shares in NAS:WDC, giving the stock a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.08 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Western Digital Corp traded for a price of $48.31 per share and a market cap of $15.26Bil. The stock has returned -23.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Digital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

