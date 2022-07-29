AF Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $158.00Mil. The top holdings were FICO(95.10%), WFC(0.87%), and VTI(0.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AF Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AF Advisors, Inc. bought 66,501 shares of NYSE:FICO for a total holding of 374,256. The trade had a 16.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.53.

On 07/29/2022, Fair Isaac Corp traded for a price of $451.55 per share and a market cap of $11.83Bil. The stock has returned -13.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fair Isaac Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.58 and a price-sales ratio of 9.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 9,378 shares in ARCA:SCHB, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.06 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $47.91 per share and a market cap of $21.02Bil. The stock has returned -9.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a price-book ratio of 3.24.

The guru established a new position worth 3,250 shares in NAS:DVY, giving the stock a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.57 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $121.3409 per share and a market cap of $21.81Bil. The stock has returned 7.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a price-book ratio of 1.87.

The guru sold out of their 2,160-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.73 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $135.2895 per share and a market cap of $1,244.13Bil. The stock has returned -32.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.02, a price-book ratio of 9.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 2,332 shares in NAS:NVDA, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $190.07 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $178.6 per share and a market cap of $449.60Bil. The stock has returned -7.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-book ratio of 17.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.01 and a price-sales ratio of 15.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

