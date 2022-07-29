Kestra Advisory Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1970 stocks valued at a total of $9.57Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.00%), IVV(3.19%), and MSFT(1.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kestra Advisory Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Kestra Advisory Services, LLC bought 800,335 shares of NAS:RDVY for a total holding of 2,180,526. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.52.

On 07/29/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $43.91 per share and a market cap of $8.52Bil. The stock has returned -6.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.02.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FIXD by 603,280 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.88.

On 07/29/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $47.46 per share and a market cap of $3.65Bil. The stock has returned -10.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Kestra Advisory Services, LLC bought 1,360,053 shares of NAS:LDSF for a total holding of 1,487,369. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.55.

On 07/29/2022, First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF traded for a price of $18.9929 per share and a market cap of $211.12Mil. The stock has returned -4.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DGRO by 316,840 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.91.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $50.24 per share and a market cap of $23.37Bil. The stock has returned -1.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a price-book ratio of 2.93.

During the quarter, Kestra Advisory Services, LLC bought 225,177 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 455,112. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.79.

On 07/29/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $64.97 per share and a market cap of $14.85Bil. The stock has returned -14.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a price-book ratio of 6.92.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

