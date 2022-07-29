Client First Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4075 PARK BLVD. SAN DIEGO, CA 92103

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $130.00Mil. The top holdings were SHY(12.53%), QQQ(10.43%), and UUP(8.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Client First Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Client First Capital LLC bought 112,820 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 196,973. The trade had a 7.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.83.

On 07/29/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $83.01 per share and a market cap of $26.15Bil. The stock has returned -3.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Client First Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IGIB by 104,592 shares. The trade had a 3.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.93.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $52.7 per share and a market cap of $9.88Bil. The stock has returned -11.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 72,430-share investment in BATS:ITB. Previously, the stock had a 2.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.08 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF traded for a price of $60.45 per share and a market cap of $1.52Bil. The stock has returned -15.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

Client First Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TLT by 31,694 shares. The trade had a 2.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.54.

On 07/29/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $117.7 per share and a market cap of $24.09Bil. The stock has returned -19.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 5,764-share investment in ARCA:XLE. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.39 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $76.96 per share and a market cap of $34.78Bil. The stock has returned 58.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a price-book ratio of 2.23.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.