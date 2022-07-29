BAY HARBOR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2022 / American Films, Inc. (OTC PINK:AMFL) today announced updates to its board of directors. Craig Campbell, a director since 2020, was elected as chairman of the board, and John Carty has stepped down from the board, effective July 27, 2022.

"On behalf of American Films' board of directors and employees, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to John for his many contributions and long-time support of the company. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors," said Geoff Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Films. "We are delighted with the election of Craig to chairman of the board. Craig's tenure and wealth of knowledge will help support the company as we continue to execute our global strategy around IP protection and monetization," continued Lee.

American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization. Its unique proprietary processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement and allows American Films to pursue intellectual property protection litigation on behalf of copyright owners. American Films supports the creative process and protects intellectual property in the film and music industries. For more information, visit https://americanfilms.us/ .

