TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2022 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC, Financial)(PLC.U) ("PLC") announced today that it will release its second quarter financial results for 2022 on Thursday, August 11, 2022. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Friday, August 12, 2022 to discuss its Q2 2022 financial results. Details of the conference call are as follows:
- Date: Friday, August 12, 2022
- Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
- Dial-in Number: Toll Free (888) 506-0062 | Conference ID: 800347
To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.
About Park Lawn Corporation
PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and sixteen U.S. states.
Contact Information
Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221
[email protected]
