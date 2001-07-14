PGT+Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new NewSouth+Window+Solutions showroom next week in Atlanta.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005412/en/

Home restoration project by the team at NewSouth Window Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

Located at 3305 Breckinridge Blvd. in Building 2, Suite 134 in Duluth, the showroom will be NewSouth’s first in Georgia and will serve as the brand’s flagship location. The 4,500-square-foot showroom will feature NewSouth window and door products, including single hung, double hung, horizontal slider, and picture windows, as well as sliding glass patio doors and entry doors.

A grand opening event will be held at the new showroom on August 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will include a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, followed by refreshments and light snacks. Customers can also take advantage of a Grand Opening promotion that will begin at the event and run through August 6. The promotion will offer 40 percent off all windows and doors to customers who come into the showroom with their window and door measurements.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our brand’s footprint outside of Florida and bring our exceptional NewSouth products and services to Georgia homeowners,” said Earl Rahn, President of NewSouth Window Solutions. “With this showroom, customers in the Atlanta market can take advantage of the streamlined factory-direct purchase experience, along with the many benefits of our energy-efficient and impact-resistant NewSouth products.”

With NewSouth Window Solutions, homeowners will be able to see, feel, and operate full sized windows and doors at the showroom, work directly with a NewSouth Window representative throughout the entire process, have their products installed by a NewSouth Window team, and be protected with a lifetime warranty.

Prior to the showroom’s grand opening event, homeowners in the Atlanta area are invited to schedule an in-home consultation with a NewSouth Window representative to learn more about the brand’s cutting-edge technology, unwavering commitment to customer service, impeccable quality, and energy conservation.

About NewSouth Window Solutions

NewSouth Window Solutions serves homeowners directly by both manufacturing and installing high performance, energy efficient replacement window and doors with impact resistant options. Each product is custom made and backed with a lifetime warranty. Offering factory direct solutions in 16 cities across 7 states in the Southeast U.S., NewSouth was named the nation’s largest factory direct company for windows and doors exclusively, by DWM Magazine in 2022.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, PGT%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Custom+Windows+and+Doors, WinDoor%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, Western+Window+Systems, Anlin+Windows+%26amp%3B+Doors, Eze-Breeze%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, NewSouth+Window+Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco+Window+Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005412/en/