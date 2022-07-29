PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 435 stocks valued at a total of $2.81Bil. The top holdings were VOO(4.52%), AAPL(4.08%), and MSFT(3.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 169,776 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.83.

On 07/29/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $83.065 per share and a market cap of $26.15Bil. The stock has returned -3.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC bought 103,129 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 201,944. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.87.

On 07/29/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.74 per share and a market cap of $12.86Bil. The stock has returned 1.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC bought 60,430 shares of NYSE:CRM for a total holding of 88,914. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.26.

On 07/29/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $181.985 per share and a market cap of $179.85Bil. The stock has returned -25.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 175.48, a price-book ratio of 3.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.05 and a price-sales ratio of 6.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC bought 64,976 shares of NYSE:IBM for a total holding of 84,883. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.89.

On 07/29/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $130.52 per share and a market cap of $118.38Bil. The stock has returned 1.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-book ratio of 6.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 85,767 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.65.

On 07/29/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $95.255 per share and a market cap of $125.24Bil. The stock has returned 17.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

