OLD POINT TRUST & FINANCIAL SERVICES N A recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $216.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.66%), RTX(4.71%), and PG(4.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OLD POINT TRUST & FINANCIAL SERVICES N A’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, OLD POINT TRUST & FINANCIAL SERVICES N A bought 22,450 shares of NYSE:TFC for a total holding of 83,889. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.44.

On 07/29/2022, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $50.24 per share and a market cap of $67.11Bil. The stock has returned -5.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 5,900 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.73 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $135.7701 per share and a market cap of $1,525.93Bil. The stock has returned -24.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 72.39, a price-book ratio of 11.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

OLD POINT TRUST & FINANCIAL SERVICES N A reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,850 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/29/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $279.52 per share and a market cap of $2,095.06Bil. The stock has returned -1.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-book ratio of 12.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.98 and a price-sales ratio of 10.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

OLD POINT TRUST & FINANCIAL SERVICES N A reduced their investment in NYSE:ACN by 1,662 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.06.

On 07/29/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $305.09 per share and a market cap of $193.53Bil. The stock has returned -2.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-book ratio of 9.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

OLD POINT TRUST & FINANCIAL SERVICES N A reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 10,341 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.59.

On 07/29/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $46.095 per share and a market cap of $195.05Bil. The stock has returned -13.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

