Callahan Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3555 Timmons Lane, Suite 600 Houston, TX 77027

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $751.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.98%), AAPL(3.85%), and GOOG(3.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Callahan Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Callahan Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 45,036 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.03.

On 07/29/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $84.165 per share and a market cap of $96.04Bil. The stock has returned -29.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.14 and a price-sales ratio of 3.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Callahan Advisors, LLC bought 79,705 shares of NYSE:EQT for a total holding of 251,698. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.12.

On 07/29/2022, EQT Corp traded for a price of $43.5399 per share and a market cap of $16.49Bil. The stock has returned 134.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Callahan Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 36,450 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.31.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.925 per share and a market cap of $42.71Bil. The stock has returned -10.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Callahan Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHE by 102,059 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.09.

On 07/29/2022, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $24.987 per share and a market cap of $8.47Bil. The stock has returned -17.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

During the quarter, Callahan Advisors, LLC bought 22,918 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 148,938. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/29/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $135.7701 per share and a market cap of $1,525.93Bil. The stock has returned -24.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 72.39, a price-book ratio of 11.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

