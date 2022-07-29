Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2303 Yorktown Ave Lynchburg, VA 24501

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 186 stocks valued at a total of $78.00Mil. The top holdings were LPLA(2.86%), TTGT(1.73%), and RGEN(1.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 12,100-share investment in NAS:WING. Previously, the stock had a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.57 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Wingstop Inc traded for a price of $124.21 per share and a market cap of $3.62Bil. The stock has returned -28.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wingstop Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 96.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.70 and a price-sales ratio of 12.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 30,800-share investment in NYSE:VSTO. Previously, the stock had a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.69 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Vista Outdoor Inc traded for a price of $30.14 per share and a market cap of $1.72Bil. The stock has returned -27.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vista Outdoor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 39,000-share investment in NAS:AUDC. Previously, the stock had a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.96 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, AudioCodes Ltd traded for a price of $24.305 per share and a market cap of $769.09Mil. The stock has returned -25.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AudioCodes Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-book ratio of 4.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.77 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 4,000 shares in NYSE:AMR, giving the stock a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $150.87 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc traded for a price of $132.96 per share and a market cap of $2.44Bil. The stock has returned 375.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 4.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 25,900-share investment in NYSE:BGS. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.89 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, B&G Foods Inc traded for a price of $24.82 per share and a market cap of $1.76Bil. The stock has returned -9.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, B&G Foods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 25.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.65 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

