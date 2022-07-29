WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC /PA/ recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 86 stocks valued at a total of $69.00Mil. The top holdings were ERIE(11.46%), MSFT(5.85%), and UNP(4.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC /PA/’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1-share investment in NYSE:BRK.A. Previously, the stock had a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $472090 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $453425 per share and a market cap of $669.05Bil. The stock has returned 7.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC /PA/ reduced their investment in NAS:ERIE by 2,729 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.95.

On 07/29/2022, Erie Indemnity Co traded for a price of $203.26 per share and a market cap of $10.58Bil. The stock has returned 11.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Erie Indemnity Co has a price-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-book ratio of 7.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.02 and a price-sales ratio of 4.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC /PA/ reduced their investment in NYSE:DE by 1,000 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $368.92.

On 07/29/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $342.87 per share and a market cap of $105.51Bil. The stock has returned -3.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-book ratio of 5.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC /PA/ reduced their investment in ARCA:IWO by 1,030 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $223.3.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $227.95 per share and a market cap of $9.80Bil. The stock has returned -24.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a price-book ratio of 3.49.

The guru sold out of their 2,948-share investment in MEX:STX. Previously, the stock had a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of MXN1844.84 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC traded for a price of MXN1758.33 per share and a market cap of MXN16.89Bil. The stock has returned 1.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-book ratio of 155.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

