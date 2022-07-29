PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 408 stocks valued at a total of $1.11Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.45%), MMM(3.66%), and BRK.B(3.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI’s top five trades of the quarter.

PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 48,864 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.62.

On 07/29/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $142.7 per share and a market cap of $81.09Bil. The stock has returned -25.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-book ratio of 5.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 50,849 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.52.

On 07/29/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.245 per share and a market cap of $11.54Bil. The stock has returned -2.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 18,304 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/29/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $162.5414 per share and a market cap of $2,692.45Bil. The stock has returned 12.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-book ratio of 40.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.70 and a price-sales ratio of 7.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI bought 14,314 shares of NYSE:IBM for a total holding of 57,302. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.89.

On 07/29/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $130.52 per share and a market cap of $118.38Bil. The stock has returned 1.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-book ratio of 6.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI bought 23,525 shares of NYSE:DVN for a total holding of 48,425. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.21.

On 07/29/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $61.96 per share and a market cap of $41.79Bil. The stock has returned 146.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-book ratio of 4.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

