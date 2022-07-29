Madden Advisory Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $132.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(11.75%), VOO(6.64%), and VGT(6.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Madden Advisory Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHB by 373,368 shares. The trade had a 6.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.06.

On 07/29/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $48.14 per share and a market cap of $21.15Bil. The stock has returned -8.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a price-book ratio of 3.26.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VGT by 26,212 shares. The trade had a 3.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $360.63.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $368.56 per share and a market cap of $45.72Bil. The stock has returned -10.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a price-book ratio of 7.68.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 25,700 shares. The trade had a 3.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $377.36 per share and a market cap of $269.95Bil. The stock has returned -5.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a price-book ratio of 3.90.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IHI by 168,747 shares. The trade had a 3.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.57.

On 07/29/2022, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF traded for a price of $53.63 per share and a market cap of $6.81Bil. The stock has returned -14.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a price-book ratio of 4.12.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 123,268 shares. The trade had a 3.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.

On 07/29/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $65.38 per share and a market cap of $47.38Bil. The stock has returned -14.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

