NOESIS CAPITAL MANGEMENT CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $337.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOG(5.28%), JPM(4.42%), and AXP(4.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NOESIS CAPITAL MANGEMENT CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 87,006 shares in ARCA:JSCP, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.99 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF traded for a price of $46.9799 per share and a market cap of $216.62Mil. The stock has returned -5.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, NOESIS CAPITAL MANGEMENT CORP bought 15,095 shares of NYSE:NEE for a total holding of 154,467. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.27.

On 07/29/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $84.78 per share and a market cap of $167.02Bil. The stock has returned 10.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 64.89, a price-book ratio of 4.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.86 and a price-sales ratio of 9.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

NOESIS CAPITAL MANGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 17,910 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 07/29/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.115 per share and a market cap of $20.38Bil. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

NOESIS CAPITAL MANGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 295 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 07/29/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $115.78 per share and a market cap of $1,495.12Bil. The stock has returned -15.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-book ratio of 5.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 41,857 shares in NYSE:MUI, giving the stock a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.23 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc traded for a price of $12.45 per share and a market cap of $915.69Mil. The stock has returned -18.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.93.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

