Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

One Citycentre, 800 Town & Country Blvd. Houston, TX 77024

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 449 stocks valued at a total of $1.41Bil. The top holdings were IVV(12.81%), IEFA(6.94%), and MBB(3.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC bought 327,442 shares of ARCA:TFI for a total holding of 391,687. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.07.

On 07/29/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.17 per share and a market cap of $3.61Bil. The stock has returned -8.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 309,471 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.09 per share and a market cap of $18.32Bil. The stock has returned -6.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IEUR by 282,361 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.62.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF traded for a price of $47.04 per share and a market cap of $3.90Bil. The stock has returned -16.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

During the quarter, Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC bought 71,535 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 283,126. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/29/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $162.5414 per share and a market cap of $2,692.45Bil. The stock has returned 12.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-book ratio of 40.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.70 and a price-sales ratio of 7.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SUB by 107,491 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.92.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.46 per share and a market cap of $8.93Bil. The stock has returned -1.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.