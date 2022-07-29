Burt Wealth Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6010 EXECUTIVE BLVD ROCKVILLE, MD 20852

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $288.00Mil. The top holdings were CACI(11.42%), EFAV(11.13%), and MTUM(8.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Burt Wealth Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 153,674 shares in ARCA:STIP, giving the stock a 5.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.87 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.745 per share and a market cap of $12.86Bil. The stock has returned 1.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 286,764 shares. The trade had a 5.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.54.

On 07/29/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $57.81 per share and a market cap of $16.34Bil. The stock has returned -4.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 317,265 shares in ARCA:SPAB, giving the stock a 2.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.56 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $27.035 per share and a market cap of $6.29Bil. The stock has returned -8.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:BIV by 99,323 shares. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.18.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $79.97 per share and a market cap of $12.71Bil. The stock has returned -9.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced their investment in NAS:EEMA by 51,135 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.28.

On 07/29/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund traded for a price of $66.75 per share and a market cap of $614.10Mil. The stock has returned -21.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

