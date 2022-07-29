Wealth Architects, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 182 stocks valued at a total of $512.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(9.37%), IJR(6.98%), and VIG(6.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wealth Architects, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 810,809 shares in ARCA:DFUV, giving the stock a 5.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.27 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $33.28 per share and a market cap of $7.80Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

Wealth Architects, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DFIV by 678,269 shares. The trade had a 4.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.91.

On 07/29/2022, Dimensional International Value ETF traded for a price of $29.58 per share and a market cap of $3.85Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a price-book ratio of 0.91.

During the quarter, Wealth Architects, LLC bought 74,412 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 751,076. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.745 per share and a market cap of $96.61Bil. The stock has returned -15.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, Wealth Architects, LLC bought 10,736 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 84,455. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $187.32.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $187.54 per share and a market cap of $25.67Bil. The stock has returned -8.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.94.

During the quarter, Wealth Architects, LLC bought 56,881 shares of BATS:ESML for a total holding of 84,564. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.4.

On 07/29/2022, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $34.6636 per share and a market cap of $1.48Bil. The stock has returned -11.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.98.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.