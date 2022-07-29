Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $5.42Bil. The top holdings were IVV(18.13%), QVML(12.73%), and IPAC(9.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 9,683,060 shares in ARCA:IPAC, giving the stock a 9.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.4 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $1.50Bil. The stock has returned -13.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.30.

The guru sold out of their 7,890,638-share investment in BATS:BBJP. Previously, the stock had a 6.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.73 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF traded for a price of $46.645 per share and a market cap of $6.76Bil. The stock has returned -15.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a price-book ratio of 1.26.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 527,779 shares. The trade had a 3.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $412.86 per share and a market cap of $304.91Bil. The stock has returned -5.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a price-book ratio of 3.57.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTI by 7,281,884 shares. The trade had a 3.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.48.

On 07/29/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $30.06 per share and a market cap of $4.04Bil. The stock has returned -7.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTS by 6,702,663 shares. The trade had a 3.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.48.

On 07/29/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.555 per share and a market cap of $3.38Bil. The stock has returned -3.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

