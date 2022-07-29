REDW Wealth LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7425 JEFFERSON ST NE ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87109

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $273.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(12.08%), JPST(11.96%), and JQUA(7.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were REDW Wealth LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

REDW Wealth LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 738,853 shares. The trade had a 11.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 07/29/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.115 per share and a market cap of $20.38Bil. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, REDW Wealth LLC bought 29,322 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 32,053. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.35.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $138.1996 per share and a market cap of $99.50Bil. The stock has returned 1.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

During the quarter, REDW Wealth LLC bought 47,128 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 101,821. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.88.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.5025 per share and a market cap of $39.25Bil. The stock has returned -4.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 149,317 shares in BATS:PAVE, giving the stock a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.56 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF traded for a price of $26.19 per share and a market cap of $3.94Bil. The stock has returned -0.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.60.

During the quarter, REDW Wealth LLC bought 29,465 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 71,242. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.86.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $77.085 per share and a market cap of $83.15Bil. The stock has returned -9.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.