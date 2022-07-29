Close Asset Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 202 stocks valued at a total of $2.11Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(15.25%), GOOGL(14.16%), and AVTR(6.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Close Asset Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 254,273 shares. The trade had a 5.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.76.

On 07/29/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $406.2 per share and a market cap of $190.79Bil. The stock has returned -34.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-book ratio of 13.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.99 and a price-sales ratio of 11.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:APD by 458,574 shares. The trade had a 4.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.28.

On 07/29/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $248.58 per share and a market cap of $55.53Bil. The stock has returned -12.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-book ratio of 3.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.20 and a price-sales ratio of 4.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 159,675 shares in NAS:ORLY, giving the stock a 4.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $645.96 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, O'Reilly Automotive Inc traded for a price of $702.09 per share and a market cap of $46.16Bil. The stock has returned 18.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 238,100-share investment in NYSE:HUM. Previously, the stock had a 3.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $444.79 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Humana Inc traded for a price of $480.62 per share and a market cap of $60.71Bil. The stock has returned 12.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Humana Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-book ratio of 3.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 228,300 shares in NYSE:COO, giving the stock a 3.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $354.97 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, The Cooper Companies Inc traded for a price of $326.84 per share and a market cap of $16.12Bil. The stock has returned -21.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Cooper Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.90 and a price-sales ratio of 5.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

