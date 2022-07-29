LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

VIA F. PELLI 3 LUGANO, V8 6900

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $139.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(8.78%), PDBC(7.34%), and FTLS(6.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s top five trades of the quarter.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced their investment in BATS:PICK by 52,565 shares. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.32.

On 07/29/2022, iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF traded for a price of $36.85 per share and a market cap of $1.24Bil. The stock has returned -17.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 10,335 shares. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.73.

On 07/29/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $164.51 per share and a market cap of $56.99Bil. The stock has returned -3.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 8,000 shares in ARCA:IYK, giving the stock a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $201 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF traded for a price of $198.75 per share and a market cap of $1.39Bil. The stock has returned 8.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a price-book ratio of 4.13.

The guru established a new position worth 23,740 shares in ARCA:KXI, giving the stock a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.07 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF traded for a price of $59.96 per share and a market cap of $1.13Bil. The stock has returned -0.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a price-book ratio of 3.77.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced their investment in NAS:BBH by 9,057 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $149.16.

On 07/29/2022, VANECK ETF TR traded for a price of $153.6 per share and a market cap of $467.94Mil. The stock has returned -25.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VANECK ETF TR has a price-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a price-book ratio of 4.33.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

